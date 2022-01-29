Punjab Police Seeks Ban on ‘Dangerous’ Online Game PUBG

The Punjab police have decided in principle to send recommendations to the federal and provincial governments for placing a complete ban on the ‘dangerous’ popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The decision has been taken in view of the tragic incident that took place in Kahna last week in which a teenage boy, addicted to PUBG, allegedly shot dead his own mother along with three siblings, said a spokesperson.

“Due to video games like PUBG, several incidents of firing have come to the light and that is why the police department has decided to seek help from the government for banning the PUBG,” the spokesperson said. According to the Punjab Police, the ban will help the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in trimming the rising trend of firing and incitement to violence besides protecting the young generation from the “harmful” effects of such games.

He said that during the preliminary investigation of the case in question, police came to know that 18-year-old suspect Ali Zain was an addict to the PUBG game and used to live in complete isolation in his room.

Sharing findings of the investigators, the spokesperson said that the alleged killer got interested in the PUBG game through students living in an educational hostel and he started living an imaginary dual life. Under the influence of this game, Zain allegedly shot dead his mother, who was a lady health worker by profession, two sisters and one elder brother, he added.

Terming PUBG “very dangerous” for the mental development of the youth as the players have to get themselves involved in violent activities to complete the task(s). He requested parents to monitor the activities of their children and prevent them from engaging in any negative activity.

He further said that the case was being probed from all aspects and they would ensure that the accused gets severe punishment from the court of law. In 2020, former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed had also requested then Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir for placing a complete ban on PUBG after a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan when he “missed his mission”.

Source: Business Recorder