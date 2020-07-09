Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with a boosted performance

Qualcomm ‘s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 865, is becoming ever more powerful. The company unveiled the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is targeted at providing a performance boost for phones launched between now and the beginning of 2021.

Qualcomm has achieved the same with previous-generation processors, too. Last year, it introduced a Snapdragon 855 Quad, which eventually ended up driving smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 2, the OnePlus 7T, the Black Shark 2 Pro, and more.

it’s possible that the latest “ Plus ” variant of the chipset would appear in modern gaming phones, as well as a few non-gaming gadgets. Last year, for example, the 855 Plus was used in the OnePlus 7T, so we ‘re anticipating OnePlus to announce a OnePlus 8T before the end of the year, which could include the latest processor.

On the technological side, the Snapdragon 865 Plus is an overclocked variant of the original Snapdragon 865, so as a result, it might not be the right option for all handset makers, who will choose to prioritize battery life over actual efficiency. Given this, it’s probable that several recent flagship models will tend to use the mainstream Snapdragon 865 and this doesn’t automatically imply that they feature last generation tech.