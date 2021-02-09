Qualcomm X65 – World’s First 10 Gbps 5G Modem Unveils

Qualcomm has unveiled two of its fourth-generation 5G modems today, X65 and X62. Qualcomm X65 is the world’s first modem to offer wireless speeds of up to 10 Gbps. These modems are based on 3GPP Release 16, which is branded as “5G phase 2”.

Тhe X65 offers peak download speeds up to 10 Gbps using an impressive 1,000 MHz bandwidth. The X62 meanwhile tops out at 4.6 Gbps and 400 MHz. Both modems are designed to work with the new QTM545 mmWave antenna. It can transmit at a higher power than previous designs and supports all global mmWave frequencies, including the brand new n259 band (41 GHz).

Furthermore, Qualcomm developed the “world’s first” AI antenna tuning technology. It can detect the user’s hand grip more accurately (by 30%), which helps improve data speeds, coverage and battery longevity.

“We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access,”

says CEO-elect Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon.

The technology has also come with 5G PowerSave 2.0. Basically, this allows the modem to sleep for longer, waking up only when necessary. This reduces power usage by about 10%. Also, Smart Transmit 2.0 allows for higher upload speeds and improves coverage while keeping within RF emission regulations.

Qualcomm has sent out X65 and X62 samples to manufacturers. We may get the first devices with the new 5G modems by late 2021. These will make their way to smartphones, of course, but they will also be used in fixed installations.

Source: GSMArena