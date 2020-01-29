Realme is working on a device called C3. The device has been in rumours for the past few weeks. Previously, the phone has appeared on FCC revealing some key specs. Now, the launch date of Realme C3 is announced. The phone will launch on February 6. The launch event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Initially, it will launch in India.

Realme C3 Launch Date is Set to be February 6

The company hasn’t officially revealed the specs of the C3. However, the FCC certification has revealed that phone will come with the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. Also, the phone will come with vertically aligned dual cameras on the back. Moreover, it will feature a waterdrop notch display. It will be available in blue colour.

The previous rumours have revealed that the phone will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Furthermore, the phone will have a powerful battery of 4,000 mAh. The rumours also claim that the phone will have 8MP front-facing camera. These alleged specs clearly indicate that it will be a low-priced phone.

This is all that we know so far about the device. Surely we will get more information in the first week of February. Till then stay tuned for more news and updates.