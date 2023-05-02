We already know that Realme will introduce the 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ on May 10. The phones have already appeared in multiple images and teasers, revealing the camera design and the front panel. However, now Realme 11 Pro+ appeared in a real-life leaked photo.
Given the fundamental setup and poor image quality, the smartphone was likely spotted in a regulatory filing. Anyhow, we can clearly see the curved sides of the display. Moreover, the phone will come with a punch hole for the selfie shooter and a golden ring on the Oreo-shaped camera island.
Realme 11 Pro+ Appears in Leaked Live Photo
According to the previous reports, the phone will have a 200MP primary camera with OIS, which sits behind the lens in the centre of the setup. Two more cameras are placed on opposite sides, although we have few details about those.
realme 11 Pro Series is a collaboration between realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto – former Gucci Prints designer, realme 11 Pro Series 5G comes with a striking-new master design, featuring an elegant lychee leather back and a lace-like strip circles its camera module and goes straight down to the bottom. Together with realme Design Studio, Matteo brings texture, prints, and craftsmanship that are usually seen on luxury items.
We expect to learn more details in the eight days leading up to the Realme 11 Pro series launch.
