Last week, we got to see the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. Now the company is getting ready to introduce a third member to the lineup on March 17, named as Realme 6i. It has now officially confirmed by the company that the Realme 6i will have a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main unit, which is an upgrade over the 5i’s 12MP primary camera.

Realme 6i to Feature 48MP Quad Camera

The upcoming phone Realme 6i will be powered by the Helio G80 SoC. Users will be able to charge the phone at up to 18W through a USB-C port.

It is not clear that what’s the purpose of introducing the three models. No one knows the proper reason. However, it is interesting that the phone will be having an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Currently, we don’t know anything about the other specs of the Realme as the company didn’t share a word about the rest of the specs of the 6i.

Last month, FCC confirmed that the phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will sport a waterdrop notch display that measures around 6.5″.

According to the FCC, the upcoming phone Realme 6i will be packed with a 5,000 mAh battery. That is no doubt the huge one in the 6 Series. Hopefully, the more details about the Realme 6i will be surfaced in the coming days. So stick around for new updates.

