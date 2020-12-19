Realme Pakistan has just released its one of the affordable smartphone in the market dubbed as Realme 7i. The phone is an addition to its Realme 7 family. The smartphone has come with amazing specs at a very reasonable price. You will see a quad-camera setup at the back, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 662 and many more in this handset. Let’s have a look at the detailed Realme 7i review.

Realme 7i Review – A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Astonishing Features

Price:

Realme 7i is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 39,999.

Camera:

One of the main features on which most of the people focus while buying a phone is the Cameras. Realme 7i has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash. There is an LED flash. The other features of the camera include Chroma Boost, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR.

At the front, we see a 16MP front camera with HDR to take beautiful selfies. The resolution for video is [email protected]

Design and Display:

Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch display-diagonal, with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a lower-resolution 720 x 1600-pixel LCD as compared to its vanilla sibling, which works out to a modest 270ppi. Additionally, it has come with the trendy 90Hz refresh rate. In Auto refresh rate mode, Realme 7i maintains 90Hz while it is being interacted with and drops down to around 80Hz when idle. Its display had enough brightness to use in sunlight.

The backside of the Realme 7i has a very interesting and distinctive two-tone design going on. Also, it has come with quite slim bezels under the affordable price tag.

Chipset and Software:

One plus point of lower resolution is that there is less pressure on the GPU. Reame really took a smart decision by downgrading the chipset in the Realme 7i to a Snapdragon 662, with an Adreno 610 GPU. The 11nm Snapdragon 662 chipset has a four by four CPU configuration, as follows: 4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold, 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver and a modest Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI support.

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come with an 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The storage is of the UFS 2.1 variety, though, which provides a boost. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card up to 256GB.

Battery

The Realme 7i features a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. When it downgrades the chipset, make the battery more powerful to attract the users. Anyways, it comes with an 18W fast charging support Although, the charging support is not high, under this price range, it is just ok.

Connectivity:

Realme 7i has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, Radio, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in Blue and Green colours.

Some Cons of the Realme 7i:

Although the phone has come with many eye-catching specs, however, there could be more enhancement as well. I personally, do not like the lower charging support. The vanilla sibling of the phone has come with 30W charging support. But the 7i has only 18W charging support. The phone will definitely take time to get fully charged. Except that all features are quite good under such price tag.

Final Verdict:

I will give 4.5/5 in the affordable smartphones category. Realme 7i s a beautiful handset with all premium features at a very affordable price value. It has a massive battery, fingerprint scanner along with quad-camera lenses. All the features and specs are brilliant and it is one of the best budget phones under 40k.