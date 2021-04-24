Realme has introduced the Realme 8 series a month ago. The Realme 8 Pro smartphone was launched in two colours – Black or Blue – and the brand promised a third option called Illuminating Yellow to come “soon”. Now, the company has revealed the official release date for this colour. Realme 8 Pro in Illuminating Yellow will launch on April 26.

Realme 8 Pro in Illuminating Yellow to Launch on April 26

The interesting thing about this new colour model is that it comes in some elements that glow in the dark. The rim around the camera island and the “Dare To Leap” logo are coated with a fluorescent material that glows in the dark.

Making its outside more dashing, the company has made the inside more impressive as well. It is the first Realme with a 108MP camera and packs a 6.4” Super AMOLED at the front. Moreover, the phone also comes with 50W fast charging for the 4,500 mAh battery.

The Illuminating Yellow option will keep the same price as the Infinite Blue and Infinite Black phones. Just like its siblings, it will be available in two memory variants – 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB.

