Last week, Realme’s AIoT sub-brand Dizo introduced a couple of wireless earphones. Now, the company is planning to expand its brand by launching mobile phones as well. Realme Dizo has just teased its first phone, which is not a smartphone but a feature phone.

Dizo shared a poster on Twitter to tease its mobile phone. The phone isn’t clearly visible, but a bit of editing reveals it is a feature phone with a circular island on the rear housing a camera and flash.

Realme Dizo Teases its First Mobile Phone

Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent. Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 2, 2021

The company has not divulged anything about this feature phone yet. But a Dizo Star 500 phone has appeared on FCC certified in May. The phone that appeared on the listing had Dizo branding on the rear panel. Whereas, the phone in the teaser skips the branding and sports a textured back cover.

So, there are possibilities that the company reveal more than one phone. Or, the phone comes with two designs. Anyhow, if the phone teased by the Realme sub-brand is the Star 500, then it will come with dual-SIM support, 2G connectivity, a microSD card slot, and a 1,830 mAh battery.

There is also another phone in the rumours, Star 300. It has a smaller screen but packs a 2,500 mAh battery. Like the Star 500, the Star 300 also has dual-SIM support, 2G connectivity, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

We will surely get more information about the upcoming phones in the coming days.

