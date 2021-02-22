Yesterday we told our readers that Realme is going to reveal its flagship device at MWC Shangai. However, the official launch date of Realme GT 5G is March 4. Today the brand posted some official images of Realme GT on its Weibo profile. The phone will have a Blue option, complementing the yellow leather variant, and will have a 64MP triple camera setup on the back.

Realme GT 5G Appears in First Official Images

Moreover, the upcoming phone will have a 3.5mm audio jack. The front of the Realme GT is not pictured. However, the rumours claim that it will come with an OLED panel. Also, it could have an in-display fingerprint scanner or under the power key. On the bottom, there is a speaker grille and a USB-C port which will support 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 5G, codenamed Realme Race or RMX2022 is expected to have a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also, it will have 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There are no words about its global launch. But we will get more information about it tomorrow.

