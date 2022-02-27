Realme GT Neo3 Renders and Specs Surface Online
Realme GT Neo3 has been appearing in many leaks and renders for quite some time. Some of these are possibly conflicting. However now, a fresh new leak offers another official-looking render of the upcoming phone. The leakster also reveals a list of specs, including a 6.7-inch FHD+, 120Hz OLED display. Let’s check out some other specs of the phone.
The upcoming phone will come with a 16MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup including 50MP+8MP+2MP. Moreover, the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. Some reports are also claiming that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
We are hoping that there will be at least two versions of the GT Neo3 – RMX3560 and RMX3562. The first model will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with a whopping 150W of fast charging. On the other hand, the second variant will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging. Moreover, one of them will use the Dimensity 8100 chipset and the other will have the Snapdragon 888 chip.
