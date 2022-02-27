Realme GT Neo3 has been appearing in many leaks and renders for quite some time. Some of these are possibly conflicting. However now, a fresh new leak offers another official-looking render of the upcoming phone. The leakster also reveals a list of specs, including a 6.7-inch FHD+, 120Hz OLED display. Let’s check out some other specs of the phone.

Realme GT Neo3 Renders and Specs Surface Online

The upcoming phone will come with a 16MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup including 50MP+8MP+2MP. Moreover, the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. Some reports are also claiming that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

We are hoping that there will be at least two versions of the GT Neo3 – RMX3560 and RMX3562. The first model will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with a whopping 150W of fast charging. On the other hand, the second variant will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging. Moreover, one of them will use the Dimensity 8100 chipset and the other will have the Snapdragon 888 chip.

