Realme to Unveil Fastest-Ever Charging Hardware in MWC 2022

In a few days time it will be the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. A number of devices from different companies are going to be showcased and launched in the MWC 2022 event. We are expecting great announcements from the big mobile market share holders like Samsung, Huawei, Realme and more. It looks like Realme has some great and exciting news for us in the store. According to its official teaser, Realme will be showing off the fastest-ever smartphone charging hardware in MWC 2022.

Realme via Twitter boasted that their UDCA charging system will be the world’s fastest smartphone charging technology with a hashtag is #GreaterThanYouSee. Furthermore the company has challenged its followers to guess the fastest charging charger wattage, before its launch on 28th February.

Last year in July 2021, the company had launched 125W UltraDart charging; but the new UDCA charger looks like they will overtake them. The new UDCA charger will charge the phone from zero to full in literally a matter of few minutes.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus , which is the recent flagship phone from the company came with a very impressive 60W charging tech. This 60W charging tech will not give a good competition to the new charging tech. It is the best for those who are always forgetful of charging their phones overnight. This new charging tech can give them great peace of mind as they can charge their phones to the full in a couple of minutes.

Now that we know about the potential of the new charger, the next question that comes to mind is whether it will be launched with a new handset or just as an idea that will be later incorporated with new handsets.

It looks like that for the coming MWC the new fast charger will be a standalone project with the compatible phones to be announced a few months or a year later. Whenever this tech comes to the market it will be hit. Just the news of its release has created a sensation in the followers, its launch reaction can be anticipated.

