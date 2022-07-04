Realme GT2 Explorer Master To Launch On July 12

Realme keeps on bringing new handsets into the market in order to give tough competition to its rivals. There had been hype about Realme’s new upcoming handset since last month. We had been getting a lot of information regarding GT2 Explorer Master nowadays. Recently, the company confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. Realme GT2 Explorer Master will go official on July 12.

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Specs, Features & Launch Date

A few days back, the company officials revealed that the highly anticipated handset will arrive by July. However, they did not disclose any date regarding the launch event. Today, we have come to know that company’s flagship phone will land on July 12, at 2 PM Beijing time.

The phone is tipped to be the company’s next flagship as it will run on Qualcomm’s top-tier platform – the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We all know that previously the Master editions were merely customized versions of the X-series phones. However, now it’s not the same. This highly anticipated handset will be part of the newly separated Master series.

A few days back, some of the specs of the handset got leaked on TENAA. According to the reports, the smartphone screen is going to be 6.7” AMOLED with only 1080p resolution. Moreover, the charging is reportedly moving in the triple digits with two variants – 100W and 150W. In addition to that, the smartphone will boast a triple camera setup. It will come with two 50MP sensors, OIS, 50MP Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP camera. It will have a selfie shooter of 16MP and will have an In-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Realme launched two mid-range phones last year. The line-up consisted of GT2 and GT2 Pro. According to the sources, the upcoming GT2 Explorer Master will have a mightier chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro. GT2 Pro was the first device to include Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, apart from being the first device to include Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset also. The upcoming handset is expected to boast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. Furthermore, the design of the phone looks similar to the Realme GT Neo3.

However, there had been no official words regarding the specs of the handset yet. We will have to wait until the official launch to see whether it will be a worthy upgrade or not. Furthermore, there had been no information regarding the Realme GT2 explorer Master price as well. So, just wait and watch as the launch event is quite near. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.