realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 Sale Tis’ a season to get all your realme favourites during the 12.12 Sale with Daraz.

realme, has given over a 100 million consumers across the globe an experience that exceeded their expectations. As 2022 draws to a close, the brand is bringing yet another sale to let its fans get their hands on their favourite realme goodies.

realme has always been at the forefront to bring something exciting for its fan base. This holiday season during the 12.12 sale, fans can buy realme gifts for their loved ones with exclusive discounts on their favourite products.

In the smartphone category,

realme 9 Pro+ (8GB + 128GB) shall cost PKR 77,399/- down from 79,999/-

realme 9 4G (8GB + 128GB) will carry a price tag of PKR 64,799/- down from PKR 66,999/-

With a glowing design, realme C35 (4GB + 128GB) will cost PKR 45,499/- down from PKR 46,999/-

The realme C25Y (4GB + 64GB) can be purchased for PKR 33,899/- down from 34,999/-

Grab a realme C11 (4GB + 64GB) at an amazing price tag of PKR 29,999/- down from PKR 30,999/-

Over at the AIoT front, realme has great deals on:

realme Watch S that comes for an exciting price of PKR 14,999/- all the way down from PKR 19,999/-

realme Dart Charge Power Bank for PKR 5,589/- down from PKR 6,999/-

Moreover, discounts of upto 50% will be offered on smartphones and smart AIoT items during the year-end sale. realme has announced amazing offers on the realme Power Bank 2i, realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, realme 30W Dart Charge Power Bank, realme Buds Q2, realme Band 2, realme Buds Air Neo, realme Buds Q, realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Motion Activated Night Light and realme Smart Scale.

So, don’t miss this last chance and fill in your carts with all your favourite realme products, and become a favourite in your family by giving these awesome gifts to your loved ones!

See Also: 3 Signs show when to update smartphone