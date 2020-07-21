Realme Teases a New Smartphone Series with 5G Connectivity & Hole-Punch Display

Realme is teasing a new smartphone series, which can be seen everywhere on social media. The new smartphone series will come with a hole punch display design and will offer 5G connectivity. Apart from the teaser, Realme Cheif Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has also posted a screenshot of this upcoming device on Weibo, which clearly suggests that the device will have some great features.

The teaser posted by Realme on Weibo only suggests that the new smartphone series will come with the hole-punch display design. It doesn’t provide more details and that how teasers are usually released with just a pinch on information about the upcoming device.

Realme Teases a New Smartphone Series with 5G Connectivity

However, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase suggested the feature of the upcoming smartphone series through a screenshot posted on the Weibo account. According to the screenshot, the device will have a camera cutout on the top left of the screen. It reveals 5G connectivity for the smartphone as well. An Oppo Breeno digital assistant will also be part of this new series.

According to rumors, the new smartphone series from Oppo will solve some of the existing issues related to 5G connectivity. The device will debut in China, however, keeping in view the Realme background, and there is a possibility that this device will land in Pakistan and other markets as well.

Some of the reports which are obviously not final have revealed that the first phone in this series would beRMX2121, the one that surfaces on the TENAA site. The phone has a quad-camera setup, hole-punch display, and gradient black finish, which further beautifies it. Until now, the device was rumored as Realme X3 Pro.

The company will showcase and unveil its new devices at IFA 2020 that will be held in September. Till that time, users will have to expect some more teasers and rumors, revealing some more details about the upcoming devices.

Also Read: Realme C11 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC at PKR 16,999