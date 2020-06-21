We already know that Realme X3 is in pipeline alongside the X3 Pro. Earlier, the company has unveiled the Realme X3 Super Zoom. The upcoming vanilla X3 has already appeared in an official video. The phone has also appeared on Google Play Console revealing that it will have a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Also, it will run Android 10 OS out of the box and it will have a Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB of RAM. Now, Realme X3 Shines on GeekBench revealing 12GB of RAM. It means we can see two memory variant of the X3.

Realme X3 Shines on GeekBench with 12GB of RAM

The phone has appeared with the model number RMX2085 on Geekbench. First of all, the phone will have 12GB of RAM. It means the phone will have a powerful processor. However, the actual scores contradict this statement. The actual single and multi-core scores are far from Snapdragon 865 territory. For instance, Realme X3 SuperZoom scores around 10000 points with its Snapdragon 855+. It means, the phone will not come with Snapdragon 865.

The thing for sure is that the phone will have Qualcomm process. There could be Snapdragon 765 or 765G. The information about the upcoming phone is not clear yet. But hopefully, we will get more information in the coming days.

On the other hand, Realme X3 Pro has also appeared on TENAA and AnTuTu listings. The Pro version will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also, it will run Android 10 out of the box and will have 4400 mAh battery.