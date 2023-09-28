Last December, Xiaomi announced the Redmi 12C in China. The company then rolled out the phone to other markers in March. Now, the first renders for the upcoming Redmi 13C have been leaked. Unsurprisingly, this will be the successor to the Redmi 12C.

Redmi 13C Renders Reveal These Exciting Specs

According to these renders, the Redmi 13C features a 50 MP primary camera with two additional cameras on the rear. Moreover, it will have a waterdrop notched display and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in at least three colourways. There is a black, a blue, and a light green option. Undoubtedly Redmi’s marketing department will call them something more exciting.

Now the Redmi 13C leaks have officially started. We will probably get more details about its specs soon – either through more leaks or via various certifications and benchmark runs. Though since those haven’t happened yet, we’d venture a guess that this model’s announcement is anything but imminent. Perhaps it will be unveiled towards the end of the year, just like its predecessor. Stay tuned and we’ll bring you more information once it’s available.

To get an idea of what to expect, note that the Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch LCD screen. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC at the helm. There are three memory and storage options available, 3/4/6GB of RAM, and 32/64/128GB of storage. Moreover, it has a 50 MP main camera and a depth sensor. There is a 5 MP selfie snapper and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

We are hoping that the upcoming Redmi 13C will surely come with some improvements over its predecessor. Just recently Xiaomi launched the Redmi Pad SE which is a new addition to the Redmi tablet portfolio.