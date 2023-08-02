Redmi has officially confirmed that a launch event is scheduled for tomorrow, August 3rd, at 2 pm (local time) in China. Although the company has not confirmed it. Most likely, the company will announce the launch date of the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Redmi rolled out the poster through its Weibo handle in China today. It reveals that Redmi’s upcoming announcement will revolve around MediaTek and Pixelworks. The focus will be on the Redmi K60 Ultra. It will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset and Pixelworks’ display chip, promising an enhanced visual experience.

Redmi Confirms August 3 Event in China to Announce K60 Ultra Launch Date

The K60 Ultra will launch along with other products, such as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Redmi Pad 2 this month.

The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. the Redmi K60 Ultra will arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. For security, it will have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The K60 Ultra will come with the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. The device will land in two LPDDR5x RAM + UFS 4.0 storage configurations: 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage. Additionally, the phone will support rapid 120W charging and house a 5,000mAh battery.

Some other reports have also revealed that a rebranded or a tweaked version of the K60 Ultra will be released with Xiaomi 13T Pro moniker in the global market. The company will reportedly announce the 13T Pro as well as Xiaomi 13T on Sept. 1 globally.

