A couple of months ago, Redmi’s General Manager teased the company’s upcoming gaming phone and little has been revealed since. Now we have come to know a few more about the upcoming device. According to the renowned Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, Redmi’s gaming phone will come with Dimensity 120 chipset.

Redmi’s Gaming Phone to Come with Dimensity 1200 SoC

The leakster also revealed that the phone will have a flat OLED panel with a tiny punch-hole design for the selfie camera. So, we can expect that the phone will come with Samsung’s brand new E4 panel. Moreover, it will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery to ensure uninterrupted gaming sessions. Furthermore, the phone will support 65W fast charging. So, it will take only 30 minutes to give a full charge from the flat.

It is obvious that the phone will have a powerful processor and a powerful battery. Moreover, the phone will adopt physical shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience.

The tipster also disclosed a possible price range – $300-380. So, we can expect that it will be one of the cheapest gaming phones on the market. We will surely get more information about it in the coming days. Until then do tell us in the comment section which features do you want to see in the upcoming gaming phone.

