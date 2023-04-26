RTA launches digital platform to issue clearance certificates for infrastructure works in Dubai

According to the latest reports, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority RTA recently unveiled a digital platform. The platform has been designed for issuing clearance certificates related to infrastructure works using the electronic No-Objection Certificates (eNOC) system. The point worth mentioning here is that the digital platform was set up in association with the concerned government agencies and establishments. It aims to issue final completion certificates to corporations operating in Dubai’s infrastructure sector such as contracting and consulting firms.
Dubai Roads and Transport Authority RTA Launches A New Digital Platform
RTA aims to strengthen Dubai’s pioneering efforts in digital transformation by automating services. It would not be wrong to say that RTA has been standing among the top smart cities through continued innovation and digital collaborations with partners. The process is characterized by an enhanced operational efficiency of digital services, converting it into a key platform for providing service to customers.
Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said:
“The eNOC service will allow all contractors and consultants who have completed infrastructure works, including road and transportation projects, to apply for online clearance certificates. The eNOC issued verifies that the project has been completed duly, allowing them to claim their financial dues related to the project completion, ultimately saving customers’ time and effort.”
The best part about this platform is that digital processing is 30% faster compared to the previous traditional process. During the initial months of the service launch, customer satisfaction ratings skyrocketed to 91%. Bin Adai further concluded that the purpose of service digitization is to improve the experience of customers such as contractors and providers of infrastructure-related services when applying for clearance certificates in compliance with Article (14) of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. (54) of 2021 governing works within the Right-Of-Way.
The Resolution made it compulsory for contractors to get clearance certificates upon project completion; otherwise, they will be liable for any delays associated with getting the certificate as specified in the Resolution. As this certificate has become quite significant for the contractors so this process will undoubtedly save time and effort.
