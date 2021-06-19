We have been listening about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G since last month. The phone has also received its Wi-Fi certification. Now, it gets Bluetooth certification. However, the listing has hinted that the Galaxy F42 5G could be the rebranded Galaxy A22 5G. This is not the first time that Samsung has rebranded the A-series products to the F series.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be A Rebranded Galaxy A22 5G

According to the previous reports, the upcoming Galaxy F42 5G will have a 6.6″ 1080×2400 90 Hz touchscreen. Moreover, the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset at the helm. It will come in a number of memory variants, 4-8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of expandable storage.

Moreover, the phone will come with a triple rear camera system. The setup will include a 48 MP main camera, 5 MP ultrawide and 2 MP depth, Additionally, the phone will come with an 8 MP selfie snapper. Also, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It should run Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top.

