Samsung Unpacked: Here’s how you can watch live event

Much awaited day has finally arrived for Samsung fans. The business is having a Samsung Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and other gadgets today, such as earbuds and smartwatch. Apparently, the celebration is going to be an all-digital affair that’s expected to be live-streamed for everyone’s enjoyment.

The Galaxy Unpacked case will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2020. This is the kick-off time in your region:

West Coast: 7:00 a.m

East Coast: 10:00 a.m

United Kingdom: 3:00 pm British ST

India: 8.00 p.m. Indian ST

China: 10:30 p.m. Chinese ST

The event will be live streaming to Samsung’s official website,YouTube page, and its social media via Twitter and Facebook.

Your move and groove is about to get even more epic #withGalaxy.#SamsungUnpacked on January 14, 2021.

Find out more at https://t.co/D6nxwskptt. pic.twitter.com/RRMDuiAsdT — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 13, 2021

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked

The highlight of the show will ofcourse will be the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is also scheduled to introduce three phones this year the Galaxy S21 vanilla, the Galaxy S21+, and the top-tier Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leaks have also given us a closer look at their fresh architecture, specs, features, and even pricing detail.

It could be a re-launch of Rose Gold Galaxy Watch Active 2, fitting the hue of this year’s flagship smartphones.Samsung could even be able to launch a few new wireless chargers, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they were expected to be launched further down the road.