Samsung Unpacked: Here’s how you can watch live event

Photo of Nayab Khan Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jan 14, 2021
1 minute read
Samsung Unpacked

Much awaited day has finally arrived for Samsung fans. The business is having a Samsung Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and other gadgets today, such as earbuds and smartwatch. Apparently, the celebration is going to be an all-digital affair that’s expected to be live-streamed for everyone’s enjoyment.

The Galaxy Unpacked case will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2020. This is the kick-off time in your region:

West Coast: 7:00 a.m

East Coast: 10:00 a.m

United Kingdom: 3:00 pm British ST

Show Some Love! <3

India: 8.00 p.m. Indian ST

China: 10:30 p.m. Chinese ST

The event will be live streaming to Samsung’s official website,YouTube page, and its social media via Twitter and Facebook.

 

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked

The highlight of the show will ofcourse will be the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is also scheduled to introduce three phones this year the Galaxy S21 vanilla, the Galaxy S21+, and the top-tier Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leaks have also given us a closer look at their fresh architecture, specs, features, and even pricing detail.

It could be a re-launch of Rose Gold Galaxy Watch Active 2, fitting the hue of this year’s flagship smartphones.Samsung could even be able to launch a few new wireless chargers, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they were expected to be launched further down the road.

 

Photo of Nayab Khan Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jan 14, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
Check Also
Close
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>