Now You Can Save and Share Instagram Reels that are Public

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently announced a big improvement to the site, noting that users globally may now download public Instagram Reels straight to their smartphones. This upgrade differs from earlier capabilities, in which Reels could only be stored within the Instagram app for subsequent viewing.

Mosseri said during a broadcast on his Instagram channel that the downloaded Reels will have an Instagram watermark with the account name. This watermarking strategy is similar to the common practice seen on TikTok, providing a visible identification of content ownership.

The procedure for downloading a Reel is simple; users just hit the share button and select the download option to save the particular reel. Instagram has added the ability for accounts to stop the downloading capability for their Reels in order to give users more control over their content. This setting may be changed by going to Settings, then Privacy, then Reels and Remix. Users can change the “Allow people to download your Reels” option on or off within this menu based on their preferences.

Instagram Reels will have an Instagram watermark with the account name

It’s worth noting that if you download a Reel that contains a licensed audio clip, the downloaded video will not have the original audio. Reels with original audio tracks, on the other hand, will keep the sound in the downloaded clip. This distinction ensures that users are aware of the audio restrictions on downloaded Reels, particularly those containing licensed music.

The project to enable Reels download began in June with users in the United States. Subsequently, Instagram has expanded this functionality to users throughout the globe, underscoring the platform’s dedication to offering a smooth and user-friendly experience for its broad user base.

This advancement is consistent with wider business trends in which social media platforms are constantly improving their features and functions. In 2021, Instagram took a strategic step by eliminating the suggestion of video having a TikTok watermark, demonstrating a willingness to separate its content from that of other networks. In a similar line, in August 2022, YouTube added a logo-based watermark to downloaded Shorts, the platform’s short video product. This approach sought to minimize cross-platform sharing and retain a unique visual identity for material originating on the YouTube Shorts platform.

As social media platforms expand, the rivalry intensifies, forcing ongoing innovation to improve user experiences and distinguish content. Instagram’s move to expand Reels download capabilities globally indicates a proactive strategy to match user expectations and stay ahead in the evolving environment of social media. Users may now experience additional freedom in accessing and sharing Reels material, enhancing the platform’s overall appeal and usability.

ALSO READ: The Price of Privacy: Meta’s Response to EU Regulations with Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram