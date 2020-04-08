Snapchat Donation Lenses will Help WHO Fight COVID-19

Under the coronavirus crisis, when people are staying at home due to the global lockdown, social media companies are working for more hours to provide people with the best services even in these crucial times. Among other apps, Snapchat is also helping users tot throw-away their COVID-19 anxiety, and in order to so, the company has launched a new search tool that helped people with authentic information on the platform. To promote social distancing, the filter app, Snapchat introduced Snapchat donation lenses. While the app is helping people to stay happy during those times, there is much more which this app is bringing for the welfare of the country. This time snap is working AR-based donation lenses helping people with COVID-19 outbreak.

These lenses are built in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support the World Health Organization.

Snapchat Donation Lenses is the Next Big Thing in Town

Right now, this feature is only available in few countries including Indian, and tit facilitates people to scan 500 currency note to pay the donation less in the app. This AR experience will share the facts and figures regarding the donation and its advantages to WHO to fight coronavirus. Donation lenses are also available in pounds, Euro and Dollar.

While telling about this social cause, the company said:

Snap has believed that Snapchatters play a critical role in stopping the spread of the virus; and has seen increased engagement across the platform, including in Snaps sent between best friends, voice and video calling.”

This AR Lens experience will redirect users to the WHO donations page. Currently, the page only supports donations in USD so in order to make a donation, you should have a credit card.

