Snapchat is introducing a new Lens Creator Rewards program to give AR creators and developers the chance to earn money for top-performing Lenses. The company will reward up to $7,200 per month to creators if their creation is a top-performing Lens with high engagement in the United States, India and Mexico.

Initially, the company rolled out this reward program in these three countries. It will then expand to 40 eligible countries if its Lens performed well in the United States, India and Mexico.

Snapchat Introduces A New Rewards Program for AR Lens Creators

Snap’s director of AR Platform Partnerships and Ecosystem, Sophia Dominguez, said that the company wants to start small and receive feedback from its community before expanding the rewards program to additional markets.

Check Also: How to Fix Snapchat Can’t Load Images Problem?

Although Snapchat didn’t specify what the requirements are for the program. However, Dominguez says the company will look at various metrics, including views and specific Lens-specific metrics. Snap will also measure how long users are playing around with Lenses.

Snapchat will reveal more information regarding eligibility and requirements soon.

Once creators receive a reward, they will get an email informing them that their Lens is qualified to receive a reward. They will also get notifications within their creator hub.

This new rewards program will open a door to new revenue for Lens creators. Also, it will inspire more people to start creating Lenses.

Snapchat revealed that it has an AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers and teams. Creators have built more than 3 million Lenses that users have viewed more than 5 trillion times.

See Also: Snapchat Research Introduces a New Text-to-Image Diffusion Model for Generative AI