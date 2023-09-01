The social media platform X will soon let users make video and audio calls. The owner Elon Musk announced this feature yesterday. This is a step towards turning the former Twitter into an “everything app”.

“Video & audio calls coming to X,” Musk wrote in a post on the platform. Unfortunately, he did not reveal any information about the availability of the feature.

Social media platform X (Twitter) to Offer Video, Audio Calls

The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems. He further revealed that there is no need for a phone number to make calls. Anyhow, we will get more details about this new feature soon.

“X is the effective global address book,” the billionaire added. “That set of factors is unique.” Last month, Musk and his newly hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced the rebranding of Twitter as X, saying it would become an “everything app” inspired by China’s WeChat that would allow users to socialize as well as handle their finances.

X’s payment branch Twitter Payments LLC was granted a “crucial” currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island. It will allow it to “engage in cryptocurrency-related activities” such as exchanges, wallets and payment processors. The license allows X to “securely store, transfer, and facilitate the exchange of digital assets on behalf of its users.

