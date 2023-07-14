Sony has announced the release date and price for its upcoming PlayStation Access controller, which will be compatible with PS5 consoles. Over the past few years, accessibility has become a larger focus for video game manufacturers and developers around the globe.

To better perform in the gaming market, many companies like Microsoft have released their own unique controllers. These controllers allow those with various disabilities to play games that they normally wouldn’t be able to experience. Now, PlayStation is set to finally release its own controller of this type in December 2023.

PS5 Access Controller Release Date and Price Revealed

Sony revealed that the PlayStation Access controller will launch later this year on December 6. The controller itself will retail for $89.99. It will go live for pre-order at the end of next week on July 21 via PlayStation Direct and other retailers.

This Access model will come with a variety of different buttons and stick caps to make it highly customizable. You can reconfigure it in numerous different ways to accommodate those who can’t use the PS5’s standard DualSense controller.

The PlayStation Access controller happens to be one of many new pieces of hardware that Sony is releasing for the PS5 this year. Sony also recently unveiled what it’s calling “Project Q”. It is a cloud-based streaming device that can be used to play PS5 games in a handheld manner.

Moreover, Sony is also working to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 itself later this year. PS5 will feature a detachable disc drive.

