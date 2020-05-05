The music streaming service-Soundcloud is going to launch a slate of live original programming that will include the shows about the industry populated by insiders, execs, and influencers. Consumers will get to watch it on May 6th. Due to the pandemic, all the music concerts have been cancelled around the globe and to support all the musicians SoundCloud is now joining the music service.

SoundCloud is Launching Live Original Programming on Twitch

The company announced its plans on consumer’s demand for live entertainment. Soundcloud will air live chat series and other panel conversations for a new Twitch channel, plus music sets and shows focused on music discovery. The programming will have artists, producers and other industry experts to appeal to both music creators and fans.

To focus on music journalism and marketing, live events, and more, the “Cloud Bar” will bring experts from the music industry together.

According to TechCrunch:

“Twitch has been working to make its resources available to music artists and other creators during the COVID-19 pandemic as it sees the potential to expand beyond gaming.”

It has been noticed that Twitch has become an increasingly important place for all musicians to earn money during the lockdown. Soundcloud is going to start the Twitch channel tomorrow but users can follow the channel now.

