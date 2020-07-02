Spotify premium plan for couples is the Best Offer Ever

Do you want to have perfect couple goals? Go for Spotify premium plan for couples living together. The new subscription allows couples to share the cost of the premium plan of Spotify while also sharing their music taste. The new subscription offering costs $12.99 a month. It allows two people, living together to share one plan while having their own separate accounts.

Spotify premium plan for couples- Here’s What you Need to Know About it

It means even if you are brother or sister, you can share thing package. Premium Duo package of this music app lets users create a special Duo Mix playlist that will be automatically updated regularly and incorporates music that both people like. In actual Spotify knows what you and your partner like individually so its software will design a playlist automatically that can appeal to both users. Users can also choose between a chill or upbeat playlist.

Users who are using premium versions alone can upgrade to premium Duo anytime and by converting, their account listening history will remain the same. If someone wants to opt for Family membership, it costs $2 more than Duo and supports up to six accounts.

Spotify is trying its level best to make this app for everyone. For this, the company has launched several students’ packages before, and now it has facilitated people with duo and family packages for ease. The company is expected to plan more such features in the future as well. Till then, let’s wait and watch.

