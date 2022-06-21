YouTube Music Automated Recommendations Are Rolling Out To Users

Youtube Music keeps on adding new features for its users in order to give a tough competition to its rivals. Recently, we have come to know that Youtube Music has announced Automated recommendations for its users. The streaming service is looking to take its recommendations to the next level.

Youtube Music Recommendations Are Rolling Out To Android 12 Users

According to 9To5Google, the music streaming service will actually show you recommendations in your quick settings. When you will open the YouTube Music app, the service will shower a lot of recommendations to your feed. However, it will be based on the music you listen to on a regular basis. It will show you recommendations according to your taste in music. Furthermore, you will see mixes, radio playlists, artists, albums, genres, and much more. It all will be just for you. Isn’t it interesting?

The recommendations are recently rolling out to the Android 12 users. This feature called “show media recommendations” will help you explore more content based on your activity. However, if you don’t want this feature, you can deactivate it globally in system settings by following the steps mentioned below:

Tap Sound & vibration

Click Media

Toggle Show media recommendations off

In addition to all this, YouTube Music has also started rolling out its personalized “Recommended radios” on a large scale. These playlists first started rolling out back in February for some users. However, now they have made their way to many more phones.