Swiss Research: Apple Watch Tops ECG Readability Charts

In a recent study examining the accuracy of interpreting electrocardiogram (ECG) data from different wearable devices, the Apple Watch emerged as the top performer. However, the study also revealed that the Apple Watch is not superior to other wearables when it comes to detecting atrial fibrillation (AF). This study emphasizes the significance of thoroughly testing wearable devices’ ECG data interpretation skills.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is commonly employed in clinical settings to identify cardiac irregularities, specifically including atrial fibrillation. Sophisticated medical apparatus will employ numerous leads that are attached to an individual’s body in order to collect precise measurements. In contrast, wearable devices such as the Apple Watch are capable of obtaining less comprehensive readings with a single lead.

The University Hospital Basel in Switzerland conducted research to evaluate the precision of wearable ECG devices in identifying atrial fibrillation. The findings of the study indicated that the examined wearables exhibited comparable levels of accuracy in detecting this cardiac condition. However, the ECG data obtained from the Apple Watch was discovered to possess superior quality and overall readability.

The research invited a total of 450 individuals across different stages of their professional or educational journey. These participants were requested to assess the readings obtained from single-lead measurements using well-known wearable devices like as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Sense, KardiaMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Withings ScanWatch. The participants were requested to categorize a maximum of 50 single-lead ECG data obtained from ten individuals and five different devices into three distinct classifications: sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, or inconclusive.

The categorization was compared to a control sample that was deemed more accurate. It consisted of a 12-lead ECG recording that was assessed by two cardiologists. The study found that cardiologists were better at detecting AF using single-lead ECG data than medical residents.

The research findings reveal that the sensitivity and specificity rates for the identification of atrial fibrillation using single-lead electrocardiography were 72% and 92% among cardiologists, 68% and 86% among internal medicine residents, and 54% and 65% among medical students in years 4-6. The participants’ prior experience conferred them with a competitive edge in comprehending the data.

The Apple Watches used in this study are Series 4 models A1977 and A1978.

It is certain that the accuracy of atrial fibrillation detection is less comparable across different competitors while using wearable devices. However, it is worth noting that 45% expressed their preference for the Apple Watch in terms of the reading quality. Additionally, 50% of the participants acknowledged that the Apple Watch exhibited the highest level of readability.

The findings of the research indicate that the interpretation of single-lead ECGs can be challenging. Certain medical professionals exhibited a preference for utilizing the Apple Watch as opposed to other devices for obtaining readings.

