Apple is once again said to be prepping for a big Apple Watch change. According to a new rumour, the band connection system for the next-generation Apple Watch has been completely redesigned. This means that all existing Apple Watch bands will be incompatible with the next-generation Apple Watch. A leaker, “Kosutami,” hinted that the bands might change completely, not fitting the ones we have now.

Some insiders who work on the new watches told Mark Gurman from Bloomberg about this earlier. They explained that the current band system takes up a lot of space inside the watch, which could be used for bigger batteries or other important parts. Apple might try a magnetic band instead, but it’s not clear if this is what they’ll use for the new “Apple Watch X.”

Next-Gen Apple Watch May Not Work with Existing Bands

Since the Apple Watch started in 2014, the way bands attach hasn’t changed. There are slots on the top and bottom edges where bands slide in and click with a small spring. Pressing a button under the slot lets you easily remove the band.

This setup has been the same for all Apple Watches. It will let people mix and match bands across different versions as long as the width matches. Changing this will be a big deal because all the old bands won’t work anymore.

This band connector change might come with a bigger redesign next year. It will make the watch thinner with larger screens. Rumours also talk about new health features like checking blood pressure and spotting sleep apnea.

Kosutami’s info is important because they correctly predicted Apple’s switch from the leather Modern Buckle band to the FineWoven one earlier. They even showed real pictures of the FineWoven bands before Apple unveiled them.

