Tamasha Brings Free Live Streaming of Asia Cup 2023 for Pakistani Cricket Enthusiasts

Pakistani cricket buffs are in for a big treat as Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, brings free live streaming of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Ten Sports leadership was held in Karachi on August 03, 2023, where Tamasha acquired exclusive free-to-air digital broadcasting rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all Asia Cup 2023 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis for free, regardless of their network.

Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the tournament runs from August 30 to September 17 with six teams participating including Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match in Multan, while the highly anticipated first Pak-India match is scheduled for Sep 2 in Kandy, SL.

“With Tamasha, we have brought the most loved sport of Pakistan even closer to Pakistanis so they can live every moment of the largest cricket events,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. “Tamasha continues to bring premium entertainment content to the mobile handset, making it accessible to everyone.”

Tamasha is the fan-favorite go-to platform when it comes to live streaming of top sports events. Previously, Pakistani users enjoyed watching the T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), HBL PSL (2023), and other bilateral cricket series of the Pakistan cricket team on Tamasha. Users also enjoyed participating in live trivia during the tournaments to win exciting prizes

Anyone with a smartphone can enjoy free, HD live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 by downloading the Tamasha app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store as well as on Tamasha’s website. Tamasha also hosts a huge library of Live TV Channels, as well as Pakistani and foreign movies, shows, and web series, besides recently introducing the first original ‘Family Bizniss’.

Also Read: Pakistani App Developers Shine on Global Stage: Google Report Highlights Impressive Progress