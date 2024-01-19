Tecno enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of Tecno’s second-generation foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold, in the first quarter of this year. The much-anticipated debut is expected to take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. As the excitement builds, the handset has made a preliminary appearance on Geekbench, offering a sneak peek into some of its key specifications.

For those familiar with Geekbench’s informative listings, there are some noteworthy details to uncover. Notably, the upcoming Phantom V2 Fold will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. It is the same powerful processor found in its predecessor, the original Phantom V Fold.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

The preliminary information from the Geekbench listing also reveals that the tested unit boasts an impressive 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone is set to operate on the Android 14 operating system, aligning with the latest software trends.

While these details are certainly exciting, there’s a promise of more information to come. As Tecno gears up for the official unveiling of the Phantom V2 Fold, tech enthusiasts can stay tuned for further updates.

If we have a quick look at the previous model of the series, Phantom V has come with many amazing specs. It comes with a foldable 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED with a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels. The secondary cover has a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels. Both screens are protected by the corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor.

We are hoping to get more advanced features in the upcoming foldable phone. We will get more details about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

