Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New series launches on PS and Xbox
This year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The collection, which was announced during Sony’s March State of Play, includes thirteen classic TMNT titles, including Turtles in Time. Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will all be able to play the collection.
The Cowabunga Collection is a collection of Cowabungas. It includes 13 titles formerly published in arcades and on consoles such as the Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis, including Turtles in Time, a side-scrolling beat ’em up, and Tournament Fighters, a 2D fighter. Online play, button mapping, a rewind tool, and enhanced graphics have all been added to the games; you can see a trailer for the collection above.
The new series include:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)
TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)
TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)
TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)
TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)
TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)
TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)
TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)
TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)
TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)
The games are based on the characters and ideas of the Ninja Turtles tv and comic book series from the 1980s, and take place in a fictionalized New York City, sewers, futuristic enemy strongholds, and even beyond time.