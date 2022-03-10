Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New series launches on PS and Xbox

This year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The collection, which was announced during Sony’s March State of Play, includes thirteen classic TMNT titles, including Turtles in Time. Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will all be able to play the collection.

The Cowabunga Collection is a collection of Cowabungas. It includes 13 titles formerly published in arcades and on consoles such as the Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis, including Turtles in Time, a side-scrolling beat ’em up, and Tournament Fighters, a 2D fighter. Online play, button mapping, a rewind tool, and enhanced graphics have all been added to the games; you can see a trailer for the collection above.

The new series include:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

The games are based on the characters and ideas of the Ninja Turtles tv and comic book series from the 1980s, and take place in a fictionalized New York City, sewers, futuristic enemy strongholds, and even beyond time.