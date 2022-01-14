Teens at RISK: Drug Traffickers targeting youth on Social media

International drug traffickers have increased their use of social media to generate drug demand in several countries, including Pakistan, India, and Thailand. The benefits of drug usage are explained to the younger generation on social media, and techniques are used to entice them to it.

Young people and particularly teens in Pakistan are the most affected by drugs and alcohol. With the number of addicts growing at a pace of 40,000 every year, making Pakistan one of the world’s most drug-affected countries, with the most heroin users being under the age of 24.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing in Islamabad claimed the agency has received complaints of cybercriminals whose IP addresses have been identified, revealing that some of the lethal network’s ringleaders are from Afghanistan and Arab nations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s anti-narcotics squad is on the lookout for anyone involved in online drug supply. Monthly online drug sales are in the millions of dollars, but the mastermind’s identity remains unknown.

Why TEENS are prone to Drug Use

Teen drug use and misuse can be caused by a variety of factors. Alcohol and cigarettes, which are freely accessible, are frequently used for the first time in social environments.

A history of substance misuse in the family

Depression, anxiety, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are examples of mental or behavioral health conditions (ADHD)

Risk-taking or impulsive conduct.

A history of stressful occurrences, such as being involved in a vehicle accident or being abused.

Feelings of social rejection or low self-esteem

The government should not only take the situation seriously, but also take severe action against smuggling and create an awareness campaign to urge parents to talk to their children about drugs and supervise their activities to avoid contraband consumption.

As college and university students take drugs freely and openly, the rising trend of drug usage in educational institutions has presented a severe threat to students’ lives and health.

According to one survey, one out of every ten college/university students is a drug addict, and nearly half of students in various educational institutions, particularly elite schools/colleges in Islamabad/Lahore, are addicted to drugs, with the majority of these students belonging to the upper middle class and having no financial difficulties.