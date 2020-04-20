TENAA revealed the Realme X3 full specs and design on its website. Last week, it shared the model code RMX2142 with a couple of specifications. Now the TENAA listing has updated its website with the images and full specs of the phone.

The phone with the model number RMX2142 has a 6.57″ TFT display and FullHD+ resolution. There is a pill-shaped punch hole for the 16MP and 2MP cameras in the top-left corner.

TENAA Revealed Realme X3 Full Specs & Design

The upcoming phone’s back design is similar to the Realme 6. There is a quad-camera setup aligned vertically in the upper-left corner of the phone’s back. There is a combination of one 48MP, one 8MP and two 2MP units.

The phone is running on a 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The internal storage of the smartphone is 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM, along with storage options – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The phone will run Android 10 out of the box at the time of its launch and will come with Realme UI on top. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will have a support of dual-mode 5G. The phone will be available in two colour variants – White and Gray-Blue. The powerhouse of the phone is fuelled with a 4,100 mAh battery with support of 30W fast charging. The company is also working on Realme X3 SuperZoom.

