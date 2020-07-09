Tesla is making revolutionary progress in the electromotive vehicle industry. People basically trust Elon Musk due to which the company has become the most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world. And now Tesla is going to achieve another endeavor as it is very close to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology. The technology will provide the car with capability to navigate roads without any driver input.

Tesla will Soon Acquire Level 5 Autonomous Driving Technology

The Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed the news and stated,

“I’m extremely confident that level 5 or essentially complete autonomy will happen and I think will happen very quickly. I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.”

Automakers and tech companies including Alphabet’s Waymo and Uber are investing billions of dollars in the autonomous driving industry. However, experts have told that it would take some time for the technology to get ready and to build the trust of the public on autonomous vehicles.

The US-based automaker currently designs cars with an Autopilot driver-assistance system. In addition to that, Tesla is also developing new heat-projection or cooling systems to install more advanced computers in cars

According to the industrial data, Tesla sold almost 15,000 China-made Model 3 sedans last month. Tesla has become the highest-valued automobile maker of the world as its shares climbed to record highs and surpassed former front-runner Toyota.

