Revolutionizing iOS Features: Introducing Entitlements-as-a-Service

Over the course of the last two years, NetLync has been working with Apple on a groundbreaking initiative known as Entitlements-as-a-Service (EaaS). Designed to cater to both Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), this project represents a significant stride forward in the realm of telecommunications infrastructure.

Entitlements, or Device Entitlements, may not be a term familiar to all, yet their importance to global carriers cannot be overstated. At its core, an Entitlement Server sits between customers’ devices and carriers’ network infrastructures. It empowers carriers to seamlessly provision and manage a whole range of enhanced cellular capabilities and features in real-time.

Consider iOS features such as iMessage and FaceTime, which, despite their widespread use, present considerable challenges for MVNOs in terms of provisioning. Additionally, advanced features like WiFi-Calling, 5G, and Advanced roaming are impossible without having deployed Entitlements. Notably, Entitlements streamlines eSIM transfer by utilizing Apple’s eSIM Quick Transfer feature. This not only removes the necessity for QR code downloads but also relieves carriers of the burden of developing their own transfer processes.

Recognizing the challenges inherent in current solutions, NetLync has endeavored to pioneer the world’s first Entitlements-as-a-Service (EaaS).

One such challenge lies in the manual nature of traditional approaches, resulting in protracted integration timelines spanning months. In stark contrast, EaaS drastically reduces integration times, with carriers typically able to launch Entitlements in as little as four weeks using three in-house developers.

Moreover, the traditional model of commercial contracts and upfront payments poses significant financial risks for carriers. In response, EaaS adopts a pay-as-you-grow model, eliminating setup fees and CapEx. This approach not only mitigates risk but also ensures that carriers have unhindered access to cutting-edge solutions without financial barriers.

Through work with Apple, it guarantees alignment with iOS product roadmap, ensuring that carriers remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

In conclusion, EaaS transforms the telecommunications landscape, ushering in a new era of efficiency, agility, and innovation for every carrier worldwide, including MVNOs. By bridging the gap between carriers and technological advancements, this pioneering solution heralds a future where seamless connectivity is not just a possibility but a reality.

