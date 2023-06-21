6 Most Reliable iPhone Unlockers in the Market

Unlocking an iPhone involves eliminating the constraints prohibiting it from functioning with other carriers or networks. People who want to move service providers, travel abroad, or sell their phones to a larger market may find this helpful.

However, not all techniques for unlocking iPhones are dependable, secure, or authorized. Some might void the warranty, harm the phone, or transgress the carrier’s terms of service. It is finding a trustworthy iPhone unlocker who can unlock iPhone without any bother or risk.

This article examines the 6 most dependable iPhone unlockers and their features, costs, and user opinions.

Wondershare Dr.Fone Unlock Tool

Dr.Fone Unlock Tool is a software application that can unlock iPhones and Android devices. It can remove screen locks, bypass iCloud activation, and unlock carrier SIM locks. The tool is easy to use and has a high success rate.

Features and Capabilities

The Dr.Fone Unlock Tool comes with a suite of powerful features:

Wide Range of Unlocking : Whether it’s a forgotten password, PIN, pattern lock, or fingerprint/face recognition, the tool can handle it all.

: Whether it’s a forgotten password, PIN, pattern lock, or fingerprint/face recognition, the tool can handle it all. Data Protection : The tool attempts to unlock your device without data loss. However, this feature is only available for certain devices.

: The tool attempts to unlock your device without data loss. However, this feature is only available for certain devices. Broad Device Support: Supports a wide range of Android and iOS devices.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

Users have given Dr.Fone Unlock Tool favorable reviews. Based on more than 1,000 evaluations, the tool gets a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Wondershare website.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Both Windows and Mac systems can use the Dr.Fone Unlock Tool. Additionally, even for beginners, using it is simple. The unlocking procedure is walked through in detail by the tool.

Pricing Options

Wondershare Dr.Fone Unlock Tool offers different pricing options depending on the license type, duration and number of devices. Some of the pricing options are:

1-Year License: Allows users to use Dr.Fone – Unlock on 1-5 devices, $49.95/year.

Lifetime License: Allows users to use Dr.Fone – Unlock on 1-5 devices, $59.95/one-time.

Full Toolkit License: This License provides access to all Dr.Fone – iOS Toolkit tools, $99.95/year.

UkeySoft Unlocker

UkeySoft Unlocker is a software application that can unlock iOS devices. It can remove screen locks, bypass iCloud activation, and unlock carrier SIM locks. The tool is easy to use and has a high success rate.

Features and Capabilities

UkeySoft Unlocker supports many iOS devices, offers a data wipe capability for inaccessible Apple IDs, and offers extensive unlocking capabilities, including those for Apple IDs, screen locks, and Screen Time passcodes.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

UkeySoft iOS Unlocker has a consumer rating of 4.36 stars out of 135 reviews, indicating that most customers are generally satisfied with the product.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Both Windows and Mac machines are compatible with UkeySoft Unlocker. Additionally, even for beginners, using it is simple. The unlocking procedure is walked through in detail by the tool.

Pricing Options

The pricing option for UkeySoft Unlocker is $ 79.95 to $59.95 yearly.

PassFab iPhone Unlocker

PassFab iPhone Unlocker is another reputable tool designed to unlock iOS devices. It’s crafted to assist users who’ve forgotten their Apple ID/iCloud password, screen lock password, or need to bypass the Screen Time passcode.

Features and Capabilities

With the help of PassFab iPhone Unlocker, you may unlock various devices and get rid of things like screen passwords, Screen Time passcodes, and Apple ID/iCloud accounts.

Additionally, it gives customers the option to factory reset their iPhones without a password and avoid the notice that reads “iPhone is disabled” after numerous failed passcode tries.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

According to the official website, PassFab has over 5.7 million customers and over 190 million downloads. The software is available for both Windows and Mac computers.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

PassFab iPhone Unlocker is completely compatible with all versions of iOS, from iOS 6 to iOS 16, and most iPhone and iPad models.

Pricing Options

PassFab iPhone Unlocker offers various pricing plans, including a 1-month license for $45.95, a 1-year license for $49.95, and a lifetime license for $59.95.

AnyUnlock

AnyUnlock is an effective and reliable tool designed by iMobie for unlocking iOS devices. It is created to aid users who have forgotten passwords, has a disabled device, or must bypass certain restrictions. AnyUnlock solves many lock issues on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

Features and Capabilities

With its extensive unlocking capabilities, AnyUnlock can handle Apple ID, iPhone passcodes, Screen Time passcodes, iTunes backup passwords, and iCloud activation locks.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

AnyUnlock has received positive reviews from users. It has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 reviews.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Regarding its compatibility and ease of use, AnyUnlock has a high success rate due to its 10 years of industry-leading experience and technology. They also offer 24/7/365 tech support.

Pricing Options

As for pricing options, you can download a free trial version of the software from their website or purchase the full version with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Joyoshare iPasscode Unlocker

Joyoshare iPhone passcode unlocker is a software application that can unlock iPhones and iPads. It can also remove Apple IDs, bypass screen time passcodes, and fix various iOS system issues.

Features and Capabilities

Joyoshare iPasscode Unlocker offers several powerful features:

Broad Unlocking Range: It can unlock digital passcodes, Touch ID, and Face ID.

It can unlock digital passcodes, Touch ID, and Face ID. Variety of Lock Screen Scenarios: The tool can help in various lock screen scenarios, including forgotten passwords, multiple incorrect password attempts, a broken screen, or even a device that hasn’t been used for a long time.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

Joyoshare iPasscode Unlocker has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 reviews.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Joyoshare iPasscode Unlocker is compatible with all versions of iOS and most iPhone and iPad models. It is also easy to use.

Pricing Options

The software offers a free trial and various paid options: a Single License at $39.95 for one PC/device, a Family License at $59.95 for 2-5 PCs/unlimited devices, and a Multi-User License ranging from $79.95-$359.95 for 6-10 PCs/unlimited devices.

FonePaw iOS Unlocker

FonePaw iOS Unlocker is another trusted software developed to handle locked situations on iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices.

Features and Capabilities

FonePaw iOS Unlocker is a robust tool with extensive unlocking capabilities, including Apple ID, iPhone passcodes, and Screen Time passcodes. It offers a high level of compatibility with all iOS devices and versions, a user-friendly interface, and a quick unlocking process.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

FonePaw iOS Unlocker has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 reviews.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

FonePaw iOS Unlocker offers broad compatibility across numerous iOS devices and versions, coupled with an intuitive, user-friendly interface that simplifies the unlocking process for all users.

Pricing Options

The paid version of FonePaw iOS Unlocker starts at $39.99 for a single license.

Tenorshare ReiBoot

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a software application that can fix various iOS system issues, including iPhones and iPads stuck in recovery mode, DFU mode, or the Apple logo. It can also unlock locked iPhones and iPads due to a forgotten passcode.

Features and Capabilities

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a comprehensive iOS tool that handles over 50 stuck issues, including recovery mode and boot loop, while offering iPhone unlocking capabilities. Additionally, it ensures data safety, often resolving these issues without causing data loss.

User Reviews and Satisfaction Ratings

It is one of the popular apps, and users give positive reviews about it. Tenorshare ReiBoot has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 reviews.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Tenorshare ReiBoot supports many iOS devices and is compatible with the latest iOS versions. The tool is designed with an intuitive interface, guiding users through the repair and unlock processes with simple, step-by-step instructions.

Pricing Options

The paid version of Tenorshare ReiBoot starts at $39.99 for a single license.

Conclusion

In this article, we explored six robust iPhone unlockers: Wondershare Dr.Fone, UkeySoft, PassFab, AnyUnlock, FonePaw iOS Unlocker, and Tenorshare ReiBoot, each providing unique unlocking capabilities.

Each tool offers strengths such as wide-ranging unlock features and ease of use but also shares the common weakness of potential data loss during the unlocking process.

Based on our review, we believe that Wondershare Dr.Fone is the best iPhone unlocker. It is powerful, easy to use, and affordable. It can unlock iPhones and iPads locked due to forgotten passcode, remove Apple IDs, and bypass screen time passcodes.