AnTuTu is one of the popular benchmark and Internet resources that regularly publishes test results for various devices. The rating gets updated constantly and it’s time for the monthly top 10 most powerful smartphones. AnTuTu has revealed the list of the top 10 most powerful smartphones in September and among those available on the Chinese market.

Top 10 Most Powerful Smartphones in September According to AnTuTu

According to the results, Nubia Red Magic 6S is among all with 857,918 points. The phone features the Snapdragon 888+ chip and 12 GB of RAM. Black Shark 4 Pro is in the second spot. . It is based on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Vivo X70 Pro + managed to get 3rd place. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 888+ and offers 12 GB of RAM.

Fourth to tenth places were taken by: iQOO 8 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, Realme GT and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. All these phones have come with the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ chipsets. Moreover, all the phones have 12 GB of RAM.

Most Powerful Mid-range Android Smartphones in September

AnTuTu has also revealed the list of most powerful mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 780G processor became the top of the ranking and its result was 532140 points. The second and third positions belong to models built on the basis of Snapdragon 768G – Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro. The fourth place went to Oppo Reno6 5G with Dimensity 900 SoC.

The Redmi 10 X 5G is in fifth place. Realme Q3 Pro and OPPO K9 5G are also in the list which has a Snapdragon 768G chip. Huawei Nova 8 Pro is also included in the list of top 10, built on the basis of Kirin 985. And the same processor is available in Huawei Nova 8; which closed the top ten most powerful but before it, we have the iQOO Z3 in ninth place.

