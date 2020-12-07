Top 5 Best Smartwatches in Pakistan

Everyone is looking for the best things in life. We all want the best, but the best is precious and expensive too. Quality demands more money to invest. So, when we plan to buy something with good quality and we check the prices of the product then usually we cancel our plan as our budget doesn’t allow us. But thanks to tech companies as they are offering high-end gadgets with affordable prices. Today, we are going to discuss the top 5 best smartwatches in Pakistan that anyone can afford without putting any financial burden on the pocket.

So, if you are planning to buy the best and affordable smartwatches in Pakistan, then we hope that this article will help you to decide which one is suitable for you.

Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 offers a bigger customizable screen and a new catchy look. It gives all the info that is necessary regarding your health and keeps you fully connected. It tracks your movements. The watch features an enlarged display with a pure black screen and it monitors your heart health. It keeps an eye on your heart rate and sends you an alert when it goes above or below normal levels. The price of the watch is Rs. 32,999. To order it: Click Here

Specs:

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED
Size 1.4 inches, 6.3 cm2 (~32.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 360 x 360 pixels, 1:1 ratio (~364 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass DX+
Always-on display
PLATFORM OS Tizen-based wearable OS 4.0
Chipset Exynos 9110 (10 nm)
CPU Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Mali-T720
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 4GB 768MB RAM, 4GB 1.5GB RAM
eMMC
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, VO2max
Natural language commands and dictation
BATTERY Type Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable
Charging Qi wireless charging

Apple Watch Series 4:

The price of Apple Watch Series 4 in Pakistan is PKR 71,999. Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum Price in USD is $448. This smartwatch features a 1.78 inches display along with the storage of 16 GB. The smartwatch packs a Non-removable Li-Ion battery. Apple Watch Serie 4 has a main camera.

Specs:

Platform
OS watchOS 5.0
Chipset Apple S4
CPU Dual-core
GPU PowerVR
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 16 GB
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer
– Audio player
– Photo viewer
– Siri natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Stand-by Up to 18 h (mixed usage)
Rating The average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 3 reviews.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch:

Fitbit Versa smartwatch features 1.32 Inch (3.35 cm) LCD Display display for apps and other functions. smartwatch weighs. It features other features that include Waterproof, Fitness Tracking, Upto 4 Days battery life (145 mAh), Rectangular, Flat Dial Design, 1.32 Inch (3.35 cm) LCD Display. The price of the watch in Pakistan is Rs.24,999.

Specs:

Brand Fitbit
Box Contents Fitness Smartwatch, Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
Model Versa
Light Yes
Accelerometer Yes
Gyro Yes
Wireless Protocol Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Navigation Yes
Nfc Yes
Bluetooth Yes v4.0, BLE
USB Connectivity No
Body Material Aluminium
Interface Touch
Clock Face Digital
Shape Surface Rectangular, Flat
Display Technology LCD
Touch Screen Yes Capacitive Touchscreen
Screen Size 1.32 Inch
Charging Mode via USB
Battery Life Up to 4 Days

XIAOMI Amazfit Stratos:

XIAOMI Amazfit Stratos got popular in a very short time and features dual-core, 1.2 GHz processor, 512 MB ram, 4 GB ROM and waterproof with all the required sensors. The price of the smartwatch is Rs.24,199. It tracks your running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, mountaineering, trail running, triathlon, tennis, soccer and skiing. It also tracks your daily steps taken, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate and sleep quality plus optional movement reminders. You can get emails, text messages, calls and other apps/messaging notifications via the watch.

Specs:

Features Waterproof, Fitness Tracking
Battery Upto 5 Days battery life (290 mAh)
Design Circular, Curved Dial Design
Display 1.3 Inch (3.3 cm) LCD Display
Gps Yes with Glonass
Light Yes
Accelerometer Yes
Gyro Yes
Bluetooth Yes v4.0, BLE
Wirless Protocol Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
Usb Connectivity No
Body Material Polycarbonate
Changeable Straps Yes
Clock Face Digital
Display Technology LCD
Screen Protection Yes Corning Gorilla Glass, v3
Screen Size 1.3
Screen Resolution 300 x 320 pixels
Pixel Density Sharpness 337 ppi
Battery Life Up to 5 Days
Capacitytype 290 mAH, Li-ion

HUAWEI Smartwatch GT:

HUAWEI Smartwatch GT is one of the best smartwatches that features 1.39″ inches display and beautiful design. The internal memory of the phone is 128 MB. The battery life of the watch is 14 days for typical use. Price of Huawei Watch GT in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999. Price of Huawei Watch GT in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999. Its display is 1.4 inches made up of AMOLED display. It monitors your heartbeat. Users can make calls and send messages too.

Specs:

BODY Dimensions 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.6 mm (1.83 x 1.83 x 0.42 in)
Weight 46 g (1.62 oz)
Build Glass front, ceramic back, stainless steel frame
SIM No
50m water resistant
DISPLAY Type OLED
Size 1.39 inches, 12.5 cm2 (~57.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 454 x 454 pixels, 1:1 ratio (~326 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS Huawei wearable platform
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128MB 16MB RAM
CAMERA No

We know that nowadays, Pakistani youth is interested in smartwatches instead of traditional watches as they are so concerned about their health.

We hope that this article will guide in your selection if you are intended to buy the best smartwatch in Pakistan. All the above-mentioned smartwatches carry high-end specs and provide you the information with the help of sensors about your health while you work out.

Hey readers, if you want us to write more articles related to technology in Pakistan, you can let us know in our comment section. Other than that, you can also give us suggestions in the comment section. For more updates and news related to technology, stay tuned and keep visiting our website.

Huawei GT 2 Pro: Offers a Little Different

