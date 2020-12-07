Everyone is looking for the best things in life. We all want the best, but the best is precious and expensive too. Quality demands more money to invest. So, when we plan to buy something with good quality and we check the prices of the product then usually we cancel our plan as our budget doesn’t allow us. But thanks to tech companies as they are offering high-end gadgets with affordable prices. Today, we are going to discuss the top 5 best smartwatches in Pakistan that anyone can afford without putting any financial burden on the pocket.

So, if you are planning to buy the best and affordable smartwatches in Pakistan, then we hope that this article will help you to decide which one is suitable for you.

Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 offers a bigger customizable screen and a new catchy look. It gives all the info that is necessary regarding your health and keeps you fully connected. It tracks your movements. The watch features an enlarged display with a pure black screen and it monitors your heart health. It keeps an eye on your heart rate and sends you an alert when it goes above or below normal levels. The price of the watch is Rs. 32,999.

Specs:

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED Size 1.4 inches, 6.3 cm2 (~32.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 360 x 360 pixels, 1:1 ratio (~364 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Tizen-based wearable OS 4.0 Chipset Exynos 9110 (10 nm) CPU Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T720

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 4GB 768MB RAM, 4GB 1.5GB RAM eMMC

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, VO2max Natural language commands and dictation

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable Charging Qi wireless charging

Apple Watch Series 4:

The price of Apple Watch Series 4 in Pakistan is PKR 71,999. Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum Price in USD is $448. This smartwatch features a 1.78 inches display along with the storage of 16 GB. The smartwatch packs a Non-removable Li-Ion battery. Apple Watch Serie 4 has a main camera.

Specs:

Platform OS watchOS 5.0 Chipset Apple S4 CPU Dual-core GPU PowerVR