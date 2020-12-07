Top 5 Best Smartwatches in Pakistan
Everyone is looking for the best things in life. We all want the best, but the best is precious and expensive too. Quality demands more money to invest. So, when we plan to buy something with good quality and we check the prices of the product then usually we cancel our plan as our budget doesn’t allow us. But thanks to tech companies as they are offering high-end gadgets with affordable prices. Today, we are going to discuss the top 5 best smartwatches in Pakistan that anyone can afford without putting any financial burden on the pocket.
So, if you are planning to buy the best and affordable smartwatches in Pakistan, then we hope that this article will help you to decide which one is suitable for you.
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch:
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 offers a bigger customizable screen and a new catchy look. It gives all the info that is necessary regarding your health and keeps you fully connected. It tracks your movements. The watch features an enlarged display with a pure black screen and it monitors your heart health. It keeps an eye on your heart rate and sends you an alert when it goes above or below normal levels. The price of the watch is Rs. 32,999. To order it: Click Here
Specs:
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|1.4 inches, 6.3 cm2 (~32.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|360 x 360 pixels, 1:1 ratio (~364 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass DX+
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Tizen-based wearable OS 4.0
|Chipset
|Exynos 9110 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Mali-T720
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|4GB 768MB RAM, 4GB 1.5GB RAM
|eMMC
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, VO2max
|Natural language commands and dictation
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Qi wireless charging
Apple Watch Series 4:
The price of Apple Watch Series 4 in Pakistan is PKR 71,999. Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum Price in USD is $448. This smartwatch features a 1.78 inches display along with the storage of 16 GB. The smartwatch packs a Non-removable Li-Ion battery. Apple Watch Serie 4 has a main camera.
Specs:
|Platform
|OS
|watchOS 5.0
|Chipset
|Apple S4
|CPU
|Dual-core
|GPU
|PowerVR
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|16 GB
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer
|– Audio player
– Photo viewer
– Siri natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion battery
|Stand-by
|Up to 18 h (mixed usage)
|Rating
|The average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 3 reviews.
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch:
Fitbit Versa smartwatch features 1.32 Inch (3.35 cm) LCD Display display for apps and other functions. smartwatch weighs. It features other features that include Waterproof, Fitness Tracking, Upto 4 Days battery life (145 mAh), Rectangular, Flat Dial Design, 1.32 Inch (3.35 cm) LCD Display. The price of the watch in Pakistan is Rs.24,999.
Specs:
|Brand
|Fitbit
|Box Contents
|Fitness Smartwatch, Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
|Model
|Versa
|Light
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|Wireless Protocol
|Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|Navigation
|Yes
|Nfc
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes v4.0, BLE
|USB Connectivity
|No
|Body Material
|Aluminium
|Interface
|Touch
|Clock Face
|Digital
|Shape Surface
|Rectangular, Flat
|Display Technology
|LCD
|Touch Screen
|Yes Capacitive Touchscreen
|Screen Size
|1.32 Inch
|Charging Mode
|via USB
|Battery Life
|Up to 4 Days
XIAOMI Amazfit Stratos:
XIAOMI Amazfit Stratos got popular in a very short time and features dual-core, 1.2 GHz processor, 512 MB ram, 4 GB ROM and waterproof with all the required sensors. The price of the smartwatch is Rs.24,199. It tracks your running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, mountaineering, trail running, triathlon, tennis, soccer and skiing. It also tracks your daily steps taken, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate and sleep quality plus optional movement reminders. You can get emails, text messages, calls and other apps/messaging notifications via the watch.
Specs:
|Features
|Waterproof, Fitness Tracking
|Battery
|Upto 5 Days battery life (290 mAh)
|Design
|Circular, Curved Dial Design
|Display
|1.3 Inch (3.3 cm) LCD Display
|Gps
|Yes with Glonass
|Light
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes v4.0, BLE
|Wirless Protocol
|Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
|Usb Connectivity
|No
|Body Material
|Polycarbonate
|Changeable Straps
|Yes
|Clock Face
|Digital
|Display Technology
|LCD
|Screen Protection
|Yes Corning Gorilla Glass, v3
|Screen Size
|1.3
|Screen Resolution
|300 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density Sharpness
|337 ppi
|Battery Life
|Up to 5 Days
|Capacitytype
|290 mAH, Li-ion
HUAWEI Smartwatch GT:
HUAWEI Smartwatch GT is one of the best smartwatches that features 1.39″ inches display and beautiful design. The internal memory of the phone is 128 MB. The battery life of the watch is 14 days for typical use. Price of Huawei Watch GT in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999. Price of Huawei Watch GT in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999. Its display is 1.4 inches made up of AMOLED display. It monitors your heartbeat. Users can make calls and send messages too.
Specs:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|46.5 x 46.5 x 10.6 mm (1.83 x 1.83 x 0.42 in)
|Weight
|46 g (1.62 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, ceramic back, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|No
|50m water resistant
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|1.39 inches, 12.5 cm2 (~57.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|454 x 454 pixels, 1:1 ratio (~326 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Huawei wearable platform
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128MB 16MB RAM
|CAMERA
|No
We know that nowadays, Pakistani youth is interested in smartwatches instead of traditional watches as they are so concerned about their health.
We hope that this article will guide in your selection if you are intended to buy the best smartwatch in Pakistan. All the above-mentioned smartwatches carry high-end specs and provide you the information with the help of sensors about your health while you work out.
