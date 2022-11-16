WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms. The app has a lot of unique and attractive features that now almost everyone has their own WhatsApp account. Apart from the useful feature, the app provides you with privacy and security as well. In this article, I will tell you the top 5 privacy features of WhatsApp. Let’s begin with end-to-end encryption.

Top 5 WhatsApp Privacy Features You Need to Know About

END-TO-END ENCRYPTION

WhatsApp provides you with an end-to-end encryption feature so that your chats remain private between you and your friend. This security is automatically built into every conversation. With this feature, only you and the people you’re talking with can read or listen to your messages. No one else can access them, not even WhatsApp.

2. TWO-STEP VERIFICATION

To make your conversations more secure from hackers, WhatsApp introduced another layer of security. To activate, head to Settings> Account> Two-step verification> Enable and enter a six-digit PIN of your choice. You can also add your email address, in case you want to rest your PIN.

3. MORE CONTROL OVER YOUR ONLINE STATUS

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that gives your more control over your online status. You can now choose who can see when you’re online. You can choose a random number of people with whom you want to share your online status. If one is not on the list, he/she will get messages while you are appearing to be offline.

4. DISAPPEARING MESSAGES

One of the top WhatsApp privacy features that I like the most is the disappearing messages. With this feature, you can set messages to self-destruct after 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. You can also decide whether to set photos and videos to view once as you send them. To activate, head to Settings> Account> Privacy and scroll down to Default Message Timer.

Unfortunately, users can take screen shoots. However, in the upcoming updates, WhatsApp will restrict users from getting the screen-shotting for ‘view once’ messages.

5. BLOCK AND REPORT

Last but not least, WhatsApp gives you a free hand to block and report the people who are disturbing you. If you receive unwanted messages or calls, you can block and report the sender in seconds. Simply open the chat, tap the contact’s name or phone number, then Block Contact > Block or Report Contact > Report and Block. Once done, they won’t be able to call you or send you messages.

