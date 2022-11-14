The previous feature of WhatsApp lets you link to other Android devices without the need for an internet connection on the primary device. However now, WhatsApp has introduced a Companion mode that allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. So, now you can use your WhatsApp account on two different devices.

You Can Now Use WhatsApp on Two Different Devices Through its Companion Mode

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out companion mode for smartphones on Android beta. The option to link another device will appear within the registration screen. Users can link up to 4 devices at once. It also means that one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

However, after linking a WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, chat history on the primary device will be synced across other linked devices. The calls and personal messages will be end-to-end encrypted even if one uses WhatsApp from a linked smartphone. The report further adds that when someone sends you a message, it is sent to all your devices so encryption is always preserved.

But unfortunately, the users will not be able to enjoy all WhatsApp features since this is a beta version. This feature is available for some beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates. WhatsApp will roll out this feature to more users in the coming weeks.

