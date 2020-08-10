Twitter and TikTok Having Preliminary Talks Over Potential Combination

Twitter is in talks with TikTok over its possible inclusion and potential combination. Both the companies are discussing possible collaboration after US President Donald Trump announced its plans on banning the app calling it a threat to national security. Under this threat saga, the two popular apps TikTok and WeChat were ordered to be banned, calling them a menace to national security, foreign policy, and economy.

PM Donald Trump has given Americans 45 days to stop doing business with these platforms while announcing a deadline to these apps. He also announced that the main portion of the sale would go to the US treasury. On the other hand, Microsoft announced that it is in talks with the company to buy its US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand operations.

Twitter and TikTok discuss a potential combination

The Financial Times reported that Microsoft has expanded negotiations and was now after the app’s entire global operations. Though Twitter is a smaller company as compared to Microsoft, it believes that it will come under less investigation as compared to larger companies on collaborating with Twitter. Moreover, the social media company will need support from more investors to complete the deal with TikTok. Twitter allows video sharing, text messages, post contents, and GIFs, but TikTok’s kind of videos are new for the company.

Previously, Twitter had acquired Vine in 2012, which allowed users to share short videos; however, it had to shut down the service in 2016. We believe that it will not be the case with TikTok as it is a famous app with a large userbase.

The TikTok users were not happy about the government’s decision to ban the app and would be overwhelmed if Twitter purchases the app as TikTok is a source of income for some of the people while the source of entertainment for most of them.

Also Read: Twitter Blocks Trump’s Campaign Account Over Fake information Related to COVID-19