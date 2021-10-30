Twitter once again brings an exciting feature for its users. If you are one of those who want to get early access to new features then this new effort. Twitter has created a new way for some people to check out these new features before everyone else. Twitter has announced that subscribers to its paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner.

Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ Let Users Get Early Access to New Features

For those who are familiar with YouTube’s Labs features for Premium subscribers, it sounds like a similar model.

There are a number of new features for Twitter users. First of all, users can now pin conversations on iOS, which lets users pin DM conversations to the top of the list. Moreover, the users will now be able to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer.

Who Can Subscribe to Twitter Blue?

Only iOS users can subscribe to Twitter Blue. Also, who live in Canada and Australia. So Labs features aren’t widely accessible just yet. Anyhow, Twitter promises that Labs will be available in more countries soon. The company also revealed that Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web in the near future.

Just recently, Twitter has allowed everyone to create space. Twitter has released plenty of new features for spaces such as the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. It also created a fund Spark Program for Space creators and also piloted Ticketed Spaces, a substitute of audio rooms that let us enter the space on paying for entry.

