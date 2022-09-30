Twitter for iOS gets TikTok inspired full-screen video feature

TikTok TikTok Everywhere! Who is the next to copy it Here? Well, the TikTok saga is not going to end anytime soon. Big Apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and now Twitter are copying its features which clearly shows how much TikTok is famous among youth these days. This time, Twitter is launching a TikTok-inspired full-screen video feature that will make it easier for users to watch and discover videos on the platform. For this, the company is working on a scrollable TikTok-like video feed.

Since initially this feature is going to launch for iOS users, in a couple of days they would be able to enter the new scrollable feed upon clicking the video. When a user finishes watching the video he selected, he would be able to get a scrollable feed of videos same as TikTok. In case you want to go back to the actual tweet instead of these scrollable videos, you can go back by clicking on the back arrow placed in the top left corner.

According to the social media app, the basic purpose behind the launch of this feature is to provide users with the easy discovery of videos which was previously not possible without a full-screen video feature. As mentioned above, the feature is going to be launched for iOS currently and the company has not shared any plans to launch it for Android users as well, so let’s hope for the best.

Other than this, TikTok is also working on a new video carousel within its Explore tab. When this feature will launch for users, they would be able to see the “Videos for you” category that will carry popular and trending videos.

