Twitter is Testing a New Edit Feature

After a long wait, Twitter is coming up to something new: a feature that lets users edit their tweets. The new edit feature was spotted by users yesterday, who reported that when they deleted a tweet and wanted to reply again, the deleted text reappeared so that a user can make a change to it, fix mistakes if any, and re-send it.

Twitter seems to be testing a neat way to edit tweets. If you delete a tweet when you reply to someone and then go to reply again it brings the old text back so you can correct your typo https://t.co/t4KKLNmjWT pic.twitter.com/YNQ6FSIlLS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 13, 2020

Though I have also tried this action, but I am not getting any option to edit the text. Might be some uses will receive this feature in a while as Twitter is rolling out this feature in chunks.

Twitter’s New Edit Feature will Solve Many Problems

Twitter users have always longed for editable tweets and have requested the company to incorporate it. To this request, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that the company probably would never introduce a delete button. However, companies keep on changing there working methodologies which is evident from the recently launched reply limiting feature, an initiative that offers people more control over their conversations.

Right now Twitter has not disclosed more information, so we will be updating you all once we get more information about it.

