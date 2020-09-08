Turn Off Autoplay Videos on Twitter

In Yesterday’s post, we told you how to turn off the auto-play video on Facebook which is one of the most annoying features of the platform. Well, not only Facebook’s users are facing the problem but the users of Twitter are also complaining about the same issue. In today’s post, you will get to learn about how to turn off auto-play videos on Twitter.

If you really want to get rid of the feature and avoid watching the undesirable videos on Twitter, you have to follow some easy and simple steps.

Here is how to Turn off Auto-Play Videos on Twitter

Click on “More” in the left-hand menu, and then on “Settings and privacy.”

Select “Data usage.”

Click on the “Autoplay” setting. You can then switch off the auto-playing of videos on your feed.

USING THE IOS AND ANDROID APPS

Click the profile picture at the top of your phone screen.

Select “Settings and privacy” in the menu.

Navigate to “Data usage,” tap on “Video autoplay” and set it to “Never.”

We know that all the features introduced by social platforms are not so amusing for every user. Sometimes the features introduced by social media platforms get harmful for users. We heard a lot of complaints about auto-play videos on different platforms and we will keep sharing with our readers how to turn them off on different platforms.

