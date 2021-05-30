Twitter is working on More Tweet Reactions, Similar to Facebook

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: May 30, 2021
Twitter Reactions

Twitter is apparently looking into implementing more reactions option on its platform. The feature will look more like the options provided by the Facebook. The information is revealed by Jane Manchun Wong – the same researcher that has recently revealed other Twitter features, like its verification program, Tip Jar and “Blue” paid subscription. Currently only the “Hmm” and “Haha” reactions have proper icons. “Cheer” and “Sad” just use the “Like” icon.

Twitter is working on More Tweet Reactions, Similar to Facebook

Currently, Twitter is testing this feature. There are no words when the feature will be available for all.

On the other hand, Twitter is continuously adding some useful features to entertain its users. Just recently, it has added a new way to earn money. Twitter has now let its user add a virtual tip jar to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

Moreover, Twitter is now asking its users to enable ad tracking under Apple’s App Tracking Transparency rules. After updating to version 8.65, which adds Spaces support, Twitter users will see a popup that asks them to “keep ads relevant” by allowing Twitter to track data from other companies like apps they are using and websites they are visiting.

Check Also: Twitter Urges Users to Allow ad Tracking

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: May 30, 2021
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature. Contact: [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×