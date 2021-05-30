Twitter is apparently looking into implementing more reactions option on its platform. The feature will look more like the options provided by the Facebook. The information is revealed by Jane Manchun Wong – the same researcher that has recently revealed other Twitter features, like its verification program, Tip Jar and “Blue” paid subscription. Currently only the “Hmm” and “Haha” reactions have proper icons. “Cheer” and “Sad” just use the “Like” icon.

Twitter is working on More Tweet Reactions, Similar to Facebook

Currently, Twitter is testing this feature. There are no words when the feature will be available for all.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

On the other hand, Twitter is continuously adding some useful features to entertain its users. Just recently, it has added a new way to earn money. Twitter has now let its user add a virtual tip jar to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

Moreover, Twitter is now asking its users to enable ad tracking under Apple’s App Tracking Transparency rules. After updating to version 8.65, which adds Spaces support, Twitter users will see a popup that asks them to “keep ads relevant” by allowing Twitter to track data from other companies like apps they are using and websites they are visiting.

